Arsenal could be offered buy-back clause as Inter eye move for ‘phenomenal’ £50m star

Inter could insert a buy-back clause in their bid to sign Folarin Balogun as they look to drive the price of the Arsenal forward down this summer.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which notes that the Gunners want £50 million for the 22-year-old following his loan with Reims last season.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Folarin Balogun looks to be Inter’s top striker target after they pulled out of talks to sign Romelu Lukaku. And Arsenal are open to letting him go as they prepare to potentially bring further signings in.

Inter may offer Arsenal buy-back clause on Balogun

The problem for the Nerazzurri is that Arsenal’s asking price is too high for them. However, the Evening Standard reports that Inter could offer Mikel Arteta’s men the chance to agree a buy-back clause as part of the deal.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It is suggested that Arsenal could also secure a percentage of the profit from a future sale.

It does appear to be best for all parties for Arsenal to agree a deal to sell Balogun. He is not content to sit on the bench at the Emirates. And he is not looking to leave the Gunners on loan again.

However, with Gabriel Jesus in the ranks, Arsenal surely cannot offer the USMNT international the assurances he is potentially looking for.

A move to Inter could be ideal for the ‘phenomenal‘ forward. And his departure may boost the Gunners’ hopes of bringing further signings in before the window closes.

The buy-back clause may make a deal even more tempting for Arsenal. Balogun is yet to prove himself in the Premier League. So it would be a gamble to turn down decent money for him.

At least if there is a buy-back clause, Arsenal have an opportunity to bring him back if he starts to realise his full potential in Serie A.