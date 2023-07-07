The latest reports suggest that Arsenal’s chances of keeping Folarin Balogun are diminishing and they will most likely have to sell him this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Balogun is highly-rated by Arsenal and massively impressed after his 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

Due to this, he has apparently gained a lot of interest from clubs around Europe. Arsenal would apparently ‘love to keep’ the striker and give him a new contract.

This doesn’t look likely as he is reluctant to discuss a new deal. He has two years left but his price will reduce if not sold this summer.

Due to this and due to the increasing interest from suitors that know he is reluctant to stay, Arsenal may be forced to sell him.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal may be forced to sell Balogun

The ‘phenomenal‘ forward could definitely have a future at Arsenal but it looks like he wants consistent game time instead. With Gabriel Jesus at the club, this is something the Gunners cannot promise.

The Hale End academy product shows how great the youth setup at Arsenal is. The Gunners need squad depth and this was emphasised by the fact that their title charge fizzled out towards the end of the seaosn.

With Balogun only 22 years-old and already showing great potential in a top division, he would be an ideal option for the club next season.

It looks like this decision may be out of their hands. If they lose a player of his talent then they will want to replace him.

Photo by Erik Birkeland/MB Media/Getty Images

The club want £50million for Balogun. If they waited another year to sell him then no doubt his price will reduce due to the fact that he will then only have one year left on his deal.

It will be very interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks. Pre-season is now here and if he is not involved heavily in the friendlies then it is no doubt very likely that he will leave this summer.