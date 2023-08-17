Arsenal could be about to make £22m profit on ‘extraordinary’ player wanted by PL side

Arsenal could receive a staggering £30 million for Nuno Tavares, with Nottingham Forest hoping to strike a deal for the left-back this summer.

That is according to a surprise report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that West Ham are also admirers of the Portuguese.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal fans would surely not have dreamed of getting £30 million for Nuno Tavares this summer. The defender looks to be well out of Mikel Arteta’s plans after spending last season on loan with Marseille.

Arsenal could receive £30m for Nuno Tavares

Tavares is able to play on both flanks. But he seems to be well down the pecking order in both positions. And with that, Arsenal may well offload the 23-year-old before the transfer window closes.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Daily Mirror reports that both West Ham and Nottingham Forest are interested in Tavares. And amazingly, the report claims that Steve Cooper’s side hope to do a deal for around £30 million.

It would be an unbelievable bit of business if Arsenal could get anything like £30 million for Tavares. The Portuguese arrived for a fee of just £8 million a couple of years ago.

And while he made a promising start, he was never able to kick on. So it was no surprise when he was loaned out last year.

Again, his spell with Marseille started well and he went on an incredible goalscoring run. He was labelled ‘extraordinary‘ at one stage. But his time at Stade Velodrome really fizzled out.

Arsenal’s priorities in the final couple of weeks of the window will be to move players on. So it would be a huge boost if they could somehow get £30 million for Tavares.

He may be able to kick on in the coming years and prove himself at the highest level. But if Arsenal receive an offer of £30 million in this window, you would think that they would not hesitate to accept it.