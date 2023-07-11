Arsenal could announce ‘staggering’ signing this week – Sky journalist

Arsenal are seemingly on the verge of announcing two new signings.

Over the past few weeks, the Gunners have been heavily linked with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

More recently, reports have suggested that Arsenal have pretty much wrapped up deals for both players.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

At the time of writing, the Gunners are yet to make a formal announcement on either signing.

However, it’s surely just a matter of time now.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Timber.

The reporter, writing on GiveMeSport, reckons it’s just a matter of ‘dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s’.

With that in mind, Sheth speculated that Arsenal could potentially announce Timber’s arrival this week.

“The information we’ve been given concerning Jurrien Timber is that we think he’s done his medical now,” he said.

“It’s just the case of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s on the contract, and then a formal announcement from Arsenal.

“So, it could even happen as soon as this week.”

The Athletic previously reported that Arsenal would be paying Ajax €40m (£34.3m) up front for Timber.

In addition, the Gunners also stand to pay €5m (4.3m) in ‘largely realistic bonuses’ for the ‘fantastic‘ defender.

Our view

Barring a major unexpected turn of events, it looks like Arsenal should be able to announce Timber and Rice soon.

Journalist Graeme Bailey recently claimed that Arsenal would be getting a “staggering” deal with Timber.

“Fantastic deal,” he told the Talking Transfers podcast at the end of June.

“The surprise is the terms. He’s coming in on less than £115,000-a-week. It’s staggering really.”

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal fans will be loving life right now. So far, the club has made all the right moves and steps this summer.

As well as making great progress on the transfer front, several top Gunners players have also penned new contracts.

After coming so close to winning the title last term, Mikel Arteta and co will fancy their chances of going all the way in 2024.

In addition, Arsenal will also hope to impress in the Champions League now that they are finally back in the big time.