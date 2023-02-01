Arsenal considered move for Edson Alvarez in January transfer window











Arsenal considered a potential move for Edson Alvarez in their push to sign a new midfielder during the January transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Gunners’ priority for much of the last month has been bringing in another midfielder. Mohamed Elneny is set to be sidelined for an extended period.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ultimately, it was Jorginho who arrived. But even the Italian himself will admit that he was not the first-choice target for the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal considered Edson Alvarez

The Athletic reported earlier this week that Arsenal made two bids for Moises Caicedo. But they also had other names on their radar.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

According to the report, Arsenal also considered a potential move for Alvarez.

It is not clear whether Arsenal did anything more than consider the Mexico international. And it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners look at him again ahead of the summer.

Certainly, you get the feeling that Jorginho’s arrival will only address the situation for a short while.

Alvarez would have certainly been an exciting signing for the Gunners. The 25-year-old can not only play in central midfield, but also at centre-back. Funnily enough, he is also a player Todd Boehly reportedly suggested that Chelsea would make a move for.

Rio Ferdinand previously suggested that Alvarez is the kind of player that is ‘so invaluable‘ as he does the things that allow the team to play their preferred style by doing the hard yards.

That arguably sounds a lot like what Thomas Partey brings to the current Arsenal team. He is so important to Arteta’s side. And you can understand why supporters are worried about Partey picking up another injury.

Alvarez would have been a brilliant signing. However, you do wonder whether Ajax would have had any interest in negotiating a deal anyway.