Arsenal considered most likely destination for 'underrated' international midfielder - Report











Arsenal are still considered as the most likely destination for Wes Ham’s Declan Rice this summer, despite interest from Manchester United.

Rice is being tipped to move on this summer. The England man has had another fine individual season and there is expected to be a transfer scramble for his signature.

And according to reports from The Guardian today, it remains Arsenal who lead the charge for Rice.

Arsenal favourites for Rice

According to The Guardian, Manchester United a planning on making a bid to sign Rice themselves in the summer.

It comes as Erik ten Hag looks to seek clarity over his summer transfer budget and plans. A takeover is believed to be edging closer, and Ten Hag wants a new midfielder and striker if possible.

However, while United will be in the mix, The Guardian claims that Arsenal are still the favoured landing spot for Rice as it stands.

Rice is known to be open to signing for Mikel Arteta. And while a bidding war could derail Arsenal’s push somewhat, the Gunners remain attractive to the England man.

Arsenal look to have let the title slip through their fingers this season. A new midfielder, defender and winger are all thought to be on Arteta’s list as he looks to avoid a repeat next year.

TBR’s View: Plenty of choices

In terms of the clubs, it will come down to who is willing to pay West Ham the money. But in terms of Rice having a selection of where he ends up, he can essentially pick any club.

If the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and United all bid and have it accepted, then Rice has the ideal scenario. He fits into all three of those teams, and it will simply be a case of who makes the best pitch.

For Arsenal, losing out on Rice now would feel harsh. They’ve tracked him for so long that if they did lose out, it would feel like a major blow.

