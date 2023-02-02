Arsenal confirm 23-year-old is back in training after injury











Arsenal have confirmed on their Twitter account that Reiss Nelson is back in training after spending the last few weeks out with injury.

Nelson has not played for the Gunners since before the World Cup. He had shone in their mid-season friendlies, but then suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Juventus, as reported by Football London.

Mikel Arteta issued a concerning update on the winger. He suggested that he was unable to provide a timeframe for when Nelson will be back in the fold.

Reiss Nelson back in Arsenal training

Of course, it was a setback for the Gunners. While Nelson has not been a regular in the Arsenal side, he had showed some promising signs in more recent months. It certainly appeared that he may ready to make an impact after the World Cup.

The good news is that it appears that it may not be too long before Nelson is back available to Arteta.

Arsenal have posted a photo on their Twitter account showing Nelson back on the training ground at London Colney. And judging by the fact that he has been pictured with Eddie Nketiah, it would appear that he is back working with the group…

It is going to be a big ask for Nelson to break back into the side. Arsenal have so much depth in the final third. And they have added to their options with the January signing of Leandro Trossard.

But Nelson has shown in the past that he can make an impact at the highest level. He is still a work in progress. And there have been times where it has appeared that his long-term future may lie elsewhere.

However, he looked raring to go in the friendlies. So he will be desperate to make an impact in the coming months.