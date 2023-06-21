Arsenal have got the ball rolling in the summer transfer window and look to be on the verge of securing their first signing.

The Gunners look like they’ve struck a deal over Kai Havertz, and talks over Declan Rice are still going on.

Now, it looks like Arsenal have confidence in pulling off another exciting signing at some point over the coming weeks.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

According to talkSPORT, the Gunners are confident that they can sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Arsenal reportedly made an initial offer of £30million, which the Dutch giants turned down.

However, Timber has apparently made it clear to his club’s hierarchy that he wants to join the Gunners this summer.

Our view

Last season, Arsenal announced to the world that they were back in the big time with a superb title challenge.

Although they just fell short, the Gunners nonetheless have great foundations upon which they can build.

Arsenal’s defence could do with strengthening and Timber would no doubt be a good shout for Mikel Arteta and co.

Virgil van Dijk has called him a ‘great player’ and believes he has ’so much potential’, tipping him for a big future.

And as per FBRef, Timber is amongst the best performing centre-backs in Europe across a number of areas.

Breaking the Lines deemed him ‘one of the most exciting defensive prospects in football right now’.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Timber came through the ranks at Ajax and has gone on to make 121 appearances for the club.

He has also won 15 times for the Netherlands and many have tipped him to become a key player for the Oranje.

A central defender by trade, Timber can also play right-back.

With his combination of versatility, defensive skills and technical ability, Timber looks like he could become a star.

If Arsenal can get a deal over the line, he will no doubt arrive at the Emirates Stadium to much fanfare.