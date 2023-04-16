Arsenal coach loved Ben Cottrell’s performance on Friday, Arteta’s only played him once











Arsenal under-21s coach Mehmet Ali has praised young midfielder Ben Cottrell after their latest Premier League 2 match.

Speaking to the club via their Instagram praise, Ali was assessing their 3-3 draw with Brighton.

There’s plenty of attention on Arsenal’s academy right now.

First team manager Mikel Arteta has created an incredible atmosphere for young players to develop.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have all made an impact in their title challenge this season.

All three players are Hale End academy graduates, and Gunners fans will be keen to see who’s next off the production line.

Arsenal are also in the final of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Michal Rosiak and Myles Lewis-Skelly were the heroes that day, as they did what their senior counterparts are aspiring to do by defeating Manchester City.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta hasn’t been shy to call up youngsters to first-team training, or even the matchday squad.

Reuell Walters has been the latest player to appear on the bench for the first team after impressing the Spaniard.

He might now be talking to Mehmet Ali about midfielder Ben Cottrell after his latest performance for Arsenal’s under-21 side.

The 21-year-old was on the score sheet from the penalty spot as the Gunners secured a late point with a thrilling comeback.

Arsenal coach Ali praises Cottrell

Talking about his side’s performance on Friday, Ali said: “Credit to our whole team.

“The lads that have been playing under-21’s a lot this season, they’ve dug deep.

“I thought Ben Cottrell had some brilliant moments.”

Cottrell has a single first-team appearance for Arsenal under his belt, and has impressed Ali this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He came off the bench under Mikel Arteta against Dundalk in the Europa League back in 2020.

Cottrell has never been named in a Premier League matchday squad, and may be running out of time to do so.

The midfielder is one of the older members of the under-21 side, and has never had a loan spell elsewhere.

A decision will need to be made this summer as to whether Cottrell has a chance to make it at Arsenal, or if it’s time for him to move on.

