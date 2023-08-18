Theo Walcott announced his retirement from professional football this morning, and his old Arsenal pals Jack Wilshere, Lukas Podolski, Aaron Ramsey and Rob Holding have sent him messages on Instagram.

The Englishman spent nearly two decades as a Premier League footballer. He started off at Southampton as a teenager before joining Arsenal and then had spells at Everton and back home at the St Mary’s again.

Now, Walcott has called it a day, and he’s receiving a lot of love on Instagram.

Jack Wilshere and Lukas Podolski react as Theo Walcott announces his retirement

Arsenal signed Theo Walcott all the way back in 2006, when he was just 16 years old.

The Englishman spent 12 years as a Gunner, played nearly 400 games and scored over 100 goals. He also won three FA Cups and two Community Shields and was a fan favourite for most of his spell there.

Now 34 and without a club since he left Southampton in the summer, Walcott decided to hang his boots up. He announced his retirement on social media this morning.

A part of his post reads: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the managers and coaches I’ve worked with, especially Harry for giving me the start and Arsène for showing belief and support to me when I joined the club at only 16 years old.

“Thank you to everyone who has been with me along the way”

Jack Wilshere, who is a coach at Arsenal now, replied: “What a career mate! Looked after me from day one. Thanks for everything! PS: Sign da ting!”

Rob Holding commented: “A Great player and an even better guy, congratulations on an amazing career, and Thankyou for everything”

Aaron Ramsey wrote: “Congrats on a great career mate. Was a pleasure sharing so many special memories together. All the best with your next chapter.”

A look at his stats

Walcott finishes his career with 611 senior appearances for clubs and country.

He played 82 times for Southampton, 85 times for Everton and made 397 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions in a career spanning over 18 years.

Walcott’s final record reads 140 goals and 103 assists at senior level, which is an amazing return for a wide player.

It’s just a shame he couldn’t win more trophies with Arsenal during his long spell there.