Arsenal closing in on their fourth signing, deal to be completed this week

The latest reports suggests that Arsenal will be signing another player very soon and the player close to joining is Brazilian Bitello.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have managed to come to an agreement with Gremio for Bitello this summer transfer window.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal have made an offer close to £7million for him. This looks to be enough despite the original valuation apparently being closer to £8.5million.

This deal is apparently going to be finalised this week and this means that Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer could be on the way.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bitello close to Arsenal move

The ‘great‘ 23 year-old looks to have bags of potential and is highly-rated in Brazil. It looks like Arsenal are continuing the trend of signing young stars.

The central midfielder is a positive influence in both attack and defence. He has a great eye for goal and in his 85 appearances for Gremio, has managed 16 goals and seven assists.

Arsenal are wanting to make sure they have world-class players but also top prospects who add quality to the team but do not need to be guaranteed a start every match.

Bitello fits the profile of the type of players the club wants and could become a key player not just in the present but also the future.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

If this is their fourth signing of the summer then Arsenal are making a big statement. They are emphasising that they are wanting to build a top squad that can build the title.

It is a very exciting time to be an Arsenal fan and if Mikel Arteta can help these players reach their full potential then the club are onto very good things.