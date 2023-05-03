Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares worrying update on Gabriel Magalhaes' injury











Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal picked up a fantastic win over Chelsea at the Emirates yesterday, but Gabriel Magalhaes hobbling off the pitch with an injury was a worrying sight.

The Gunners absolutely battered the Blues in the first half. They went 3-0 up thanks to a brace from Martin Odegaard and a close-range strike from Gabriel Jesus, but it could easily have been five.

The Arsenal boss was a happy man after the game, but he admitted that he is concerned about Gabriel’s injury.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says he’s concerned about Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury

Arsenal were so dominant in the first half against Chelsea last night.

Arteta’s plan to bring Jorginho into midfield worked brilliantly, and he, along with Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior behind him, started all of the Gunners’ attacks.

Kiwior got all the plaudits following his impressive full debut, but Gabriel had a solid game too. However, the Brazilian appeared to be in a lot of pain for much of the second half and went down on multiple occasions.

He tried really hard, but he just couldn’t continue. Arteta took him off and the Arsenal boss revealed after the game that he is ‘concerned’ about the defender’s injury.

He said in his press conference, as per Arsenal.com: “He wasn’t comfortable. We tried for 10 or 15 minutes but he could not carry on which is strange for Gabi.

“So we are a bit concerned about that because normally he’s not one that wants to leave the pitch.”

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes – Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Losing Gabriel would be a massive blow for Arsenal ahead of their trip to one of the toughest grounds in the Premier League next – St James’ Park.

The Gunners know first-hand how difficult a game against Newcastle is. They lost there at the end of last season, and they would’ve seen their neighbours get battered 6-1 there just over a week ago.

Arsenal are already without William Saliba and that has hurt them. To lose Gabriel too would be absolutely disastrous ahead of the final four games of the season.

We’re sure Arteta will be praying that Gabriel has only picked up a tiny knock and will be fit for the game this weekend.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all