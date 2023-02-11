Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delivers exciting Gabriel Magalhaes verdict











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Magalhaes for the “way he’s evolving” as a footballer.

The Gunners boss, speaking at his latest pre-match press conference, says the defender has improved in “everything”.

Gabriel joined Arsenal in September 2020 from Lille for a reported £27million fee.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 25-year-old impressed from the off at the Emirates Stadium and has grown into a star player.

Gabriel has former a superb partnership with William Saliba in the Arsenal back line.

The duo have helped the Gunners keep nine Premier League clean sheets on route to top spot in the table.

Gabriel’s heroics for Arsenal earned him a new long-term contract, which he signed in October.

Arteta, speaking ahead of the Gunners’ meeting with Brentford, spoke highly of the Brazilian.

“Not only his performances, but the way he’s evolving,” he said, as per the official Arsenal website.

“I think he’s just getting better in every phase of play and everything we demand him to do.

“His leadership skills, his importance to the team, his mentality as well.

“I think he’s come a long way since he joined the club.”

Unsung hero

Spot on from Arteta and credit to the reporter for mentioning Gabriel.

Sometimes, it feels like defenders go under the radar when it comes to acclaim.

And Gabriel certainly deserves praise for his efforts at the back for Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One statistic has emerged showing just how good the Gunners player has been.

As per LiveScore, no player in Europe’s top five leagues has made more last-man tackles this season than Gabriel (6).

This highlights just how good his ability to anticipate danger is.

Gabriel is also confident on the ball, comfortable playing out from the back, and able to pick a pass.

He’s still not quite in his peak years so hopefully he can become even better, which is great news for Arsenal.