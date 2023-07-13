Arsenal being very careful with ‘unbelievable’ ace over pre-season

Reports suggest that Arsenal defender William Saliba is not being rushed back to training during pre-season at this current time.

According to The Evening Standard, Arsenal have been boosted by the fact that a fair few of their injured players have returned from training.

Saliba is one of these players who is on their way to recovery. He has apparently been back training with the first-team group in pre-season.

Despite this, he is not fully recovered yet. Due to this Arsenal are being very careful with the Frenchman in training and are slowly increasing his load following his return to training.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal carefully increasing Saliba’s worklead

The French defender had his first season in the Arsenal senior squad last season and was one of the best players in the squad.

The 22 year-old looks like a great centre-back and could no doubt be a key player for the Gunners for many seasons, especially now that he has signed a new deal.

It was emphasised how crucial he was to the Arsenal squad when he suffered a big injury last season. He missed the last two months of the campaign with a back injury and the form of the team massively dipped without him in the side.

The back injury he suffered is what has seen the club lighten his workload for the time being. Hopefully he will be back to full fitness soon.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

If Arsenal want to battle again for the title next season and beat Manchester City to first place then they need Saliba, who was hailed as ‘unbelievable‘, fully fit.

The squad is getting stronger with additions like Kai Havertz and it will be interesting to see who else signs permanently this summer.