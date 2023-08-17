Arsenal are willing to sell their ‘extraordinary’ player for £22m this summer

Arsenal have named their asking price for 23-year-old defender Nuno Tavares who was strongly linked to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

According to a report in the Evening Standard, Arsenal want £22m for Tavares if they are to sell him out right.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As well as Forest’s bid for Tavares, West Ham and Galatasaray have both shown interest in the defender over the summer.

The Portuguese full-back arrived at the Emirates for a fee of £8m in 2021 and Arsenal would therefore demand a considerable profit.

Whether any club would be willing to match such an asking price remains to be seen.

Fabrizio Romano claimed the exclusive scoop on Forest’s interest in a permanent deal for Tavares yesterday morning.

And with Romano saying that Forest were speaking to Tavares regarding personal terms, one would think such an asking price hasn’t put them off.

Arsenal have struggled to sell some of their unwanted squad players in the past, and a profit on Tavares at that price would be a step in the right direction

Arsenal have named their price for Nuno Tavares

Fans may have wondered if Jurrien Timber’s significant injury may have altered Arsenal’s position on letting Tavares leave.

But when you consider all of the options Arsenal have at left-back, the position Timber started the season in, you can see why Tavares can still leave.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Oleksander Zinchenko is returning from injury and you would expect all of Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior to start in the position ahead of Tavares.

From a Tavares perspective, he must be pleased to see Forest’s interest developing.

When linked with another move abroad it was reported that ‘extraordinary’ Tavares in fact wanted to stay in the Premier League.

And that may play into Arsenal’s hands if they are to achieve anything like their desired price for Tavares.

It seems we are getting closer to a resolution in defender’s future, and reports suggest that Arsenal hope to make a tidy profit.