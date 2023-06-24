Arsenal are reportedly about to sign Kai Havertz this summer, and the German is statistically more efficient in aerial duels than Ivan Toney.

Nope, this isn’t a joke! Havertz isn’t really known for his aerial prowess, but the numbers show he’s actually really good with his head – even better than one of the best target men in the Premier League.

Sky Sports have revealed that Arsenal are on the verge of signing Havertz, with a medical scheduled to take place this weekend.

Arsenal target Kai Havertz has a better aerial duels success rate than Ivan Toney

One of the key things to notice about Arsenal’s attack is the lack of players who are good in the air.

Yes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are both really good at heading the ball, but you normally wouldn’t count on them to win an aerial duel against the big defenders in the Premier League.

Arsenal could do with a forward who will provide them with that dimension, and even though Gunners fans would’ve probably preferred someone like Dusan Vlahovic for that role, Kai Havertz seems to be Mikel Arteta’s pick.

Sky Sports have published an article on what Havertz will bring to this Arsenal side, and his numbers in the air are surprisingly good when compared to the league’s most popular target men, Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The outlet writes: “At 6ft 2ins, he offers height and a level of aerial prowess Arsenal do not currently have in the position. Havertz is not a traditional target man, but he has the strength and stature to win duels and bring others into the play and offers an aerial threat in the box too.”

Backing their claim with stats, Sky reveal that Havertz won 56 per cent of his aerial duels last season, which is a better return than both Toney and Mitrovic, who both averaged just 48 per cent.

Arsenal’s number nine Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, won just 37 per cent of his duels in the air.

TBR View:

Many eyebrows were raised when reports claimed Arsenal want to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

The German’s time at Chelsea – apart from his winner in the Champions League final – has been a really underwhelming one, with many calling him a flop.

However, Havertz is still just 24 years old, and under the right manager, in the right system and alongside better players, he could still explode.

Arteta seems convinced Havertz will be good for Arsenal, so Gooners should trust him.