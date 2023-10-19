Arsenal are ready to sell £5m player in January if the right bid comes in

Arsenal are ready to sell Cedric Soares in the January transfer window should they receive a decent offer, despite the Gunners being on the lookout for a new right-sided defender in the winter.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Gunners are looking on the market for cover for the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey.

Cedric Soares has become something of a forgotten man at the Emirates. The 32-year-old has proved to be a decent signing. But it has been some time since he was in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Cedric spent the second-half of last season on loan at Fulham. However, he struggled for game-time during his time at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal will sell Cedric Soares in January for the right price

The former Southampton man has only featured in one game this season. And it seems that he may not make many more appearances for the Gunners.

Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal will listen to offers for Cedric in January. They are also on the lookout for another right-sided defender. So it appears that he is in danger of falling further down the pecking order should he stay.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Cedric was a shrewd signing when he joined the Gunners. Arsenal paid around £5 million to make his move permanent, according to The Athletic. And he is someone who has provided cover in both full-back roles.

However, he joined at a time when Mikel Arteta was looking to completely change the culture at Arsenal. He played his part with his professionalism and reliability.

But Arsenal have elevated themselves from a mid-table side into title contenders in the time Cedric has been on the books.

That has been evident in the fact that Cedric has not featured in the Premier League this season. He has only made the bench once so far.

So it may be best for everyone if the full-back finds another challenge when the window opens again.