Arsenal are ready to pay huge money to sign a World Cup winner - journalist











Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Gunners are having a fine campaign. They are currently on top of the Premier League table, and a win tomorrow against Everton will see them go five points clear of Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s focus is fully on the Premier League, but it looks like Edu and co are keeping an eye on the summer transfer window already. Martinez is apparently one of the players they are looking at.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to pay huge money to sign Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to the Premier League for years now.

The Argentine is an amazing centre-forward. He has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists for the Nerazzurri in all competitions this season, and once again, he has been linked with a move away from Italy.

Arsenal are apparently interested in Martinez, who still has over three years left on his contract. He will cost a lot of money this summer, and Brown has claimed that the Gunners are willing to splash the big bucks to sign the World Cup winner.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “Arsenal have been interested in Lautaro for a long time. Whether they’ve actually ever made a firm bid, I’m not sure.

“But certainly, there’s been talk of one, and I think he’s a player they would be willing to pay quite a lot of money for.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are in a tricky situation with respect to their strikers at the moment.

Gabriel Jesus is the undisputed first-choice at the club and that will not change. Eddie Nketiah is the Brazilian’s deputy, and he has done really well in his absence. To add to the mix, Folarin Balogun will return in the summer after his incredible loan spell in France, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli can also play up front.

That, on paper, eliminates any need for Arsenal to go out and sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, but Arteta and Edu have surprised us in the past, and it’s not beyond them to make a move for another number nine to strengthen the squad even further.

Lautaro Martinez is a proven goalscorer and he would be a great signing for most clubs including Arsenal. However, we can’t see the Gunners making a move for him as things stand, but he definitely won’t be a bad player to sign if the interest is genuine.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Show all