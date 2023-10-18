Arsenal are optimistic £27m star will be available to face Chelsea this weekend

Arsenal remain optimistic that William Saliba will be fit to face Chelsea this weekend, despite not linking up with the French national team due to injury.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the centre-back has been suffering with a chronic problem with his toe.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal fans know very well how important keeping William Saliba is to their fortunes. For many, his injury at the backend of last season was a key reason the Gunners failed to get across the line in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal optimistic William Saliba will be fit for Chelsea

Mikel Arteta’s men have made another brilliant start to the campaign this time around. And once again, Saliba has been integral to their performances. No side has conceded fewer goals than the Gunners.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And of course, he helped keep Erling Haaland quiet as Arsenal kept a clean sheet in their win over Manchester City in their final game before the international break.

However, in the hours following that game, it became apparent that Saliba would not be linking up with the French national team for this break. And with that, Arsenal supporters may well have been concerned.

But it appears that the news on Saliba is positive. 90min reports that Arsenal remain optimistic that he will be ready to face Chelsea this weekend.

Huge boost for Mikel Arteta

Obviously, that is a big boost. Saliba is now arguably the best defender in the Premier League. In fact, there is probably not one defender who is as influential.

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were excellent together. But Saliba’s introduction into the side just took the team to that next level.

He has been an unbelievable signing at £27 million. And it seems that he is going to be in the side tasked with taking three points home from Stamford Bridge.