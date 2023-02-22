Arsenal are now very likely to sell 'exceptional' player at the end of the season











Nuno Tavares is likely to exit Arsenal permanently during the summer transfer window when his loan at Marseille ends.

The Sun report that the left-back is now probably going to be sold by Mikel Arteta when the market resumes at the end of the season.

They report that Kieran Tierney’s future is uncertain amid a lack of gametime this season following Alex Zinchenko’s arrival.

But that does not seem to impact Tavares’ prospects, with the report claiming he is unlikely to be kept around regardless.

Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Nuno Tavares now likely to make summer Arsenal exit

Tavares’ debut season at Arsenal was a mixed bag, as he made varying impressions when asked to deputise for Tierney at times.

He showed signs of the talent which prompted Arteta to call him ‘exceptional‘ but he remained very raw, and prone to errors at times.

The season in France seems to be doing him good, and the Portuguese defender scored his sixth goal of the season at the weekend, as the French club ran out 3-2 winners over Toulouse.

As per Get French Football News, Tavares has become the first Marseille defender to score six goals in a season for 20 years.

The 23-year-old has also earned some important Champions League experience this season, and thrived in a left-wing back role.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently suggested he had a good chance of staying at The Emirates next season, but this report goes against that as we wait to see what will happen in the summer.