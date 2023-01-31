Arsenal are more interested in signing 'terrific' midfielder than Jorginho today - journalist











Arsenal would still rather sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton than Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

There are even some claims that Arsenal have already had a bid accepted for the Seagulls midfielder although these rumours have only just emerged and aren’t widely reported just yet.

Jorginho has emerged as a backup for Arsenal, with his contract situation unresolved and Mo Elneny potentially out for the season.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal still want Caicedo more than Jorginho

Of course the two men are different age profiles and types of players too, but they are both Premier League proven and ready to come in and hit the ground running.

It seems the Gunners would still rather do the Caicedo deal, getting a younger option in for the long term, even if it is more expensive.

That is according to Ryan Taylor of the Express as we embark on a potentially busy deadline day at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jorginho is of interest to Arsenal but my understanding is Gunners still prioritising signing of Moisés Caicedo. Third bid remains under consideration with 21-year-old Ecuador international desperate for move. Club striving to bolster midfield options on #DeadlineDay. #AFC — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) January 31, 2023

Jorginho as a backup if you can’t get Caicedo does not immediately make sense, but it seems Arsenal just want a proven Premier League midfielder.

Jorginho would be an upgrade on Elneny, but does not have the same athleticism or energy as the ‘terrific‘ Caicedo.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal have got that fee sorted with Brighton and whether they will get their top pick or need to go and negotiate with Chelsea over Jorginho.