Arsenal are more interested in signing 'terrific' midfielder than Jorginho today - journalist
Arsenal would still rather sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton than Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
There are even some claims that Arsenal have already had a bid accepted for the Seagulls midfielder although these rumours have only just emerged and aren’t widely reported just yet.
Jorginho has emerged as a backup for Arsenal, with his contract situation unresolved and Mo Elneny potentially out for the season.
Arsenal still want Caicedo more than Jorginho
Of course the two men are different age profiles and types of players too, but they are both Premier League proven and ready to come in and hit the ground running.
It seems the Gunners would still rather do the Caicedo deal, getting a younger option in for the long term, even if it is more expensive.
That is according to Ryan Taylor of the Express as we embark on a potentially busy deadline day at both Arsenal and Chelsea.
Jorginho as a backup if you can’t get Caicedo does not immediately make sense, but it seems Arsenal just want a proven Premier League midfielder.
Jorginho would be an upgrade on Elneny, but does not have the same athleticism or energy as the ‘terrific‘ Caicedo.
It remains to be seen if Arsenal have got that fee sorted with Brighton and whether they will get their top pick or need to go and negotiate with Chelsea over Jorginho.
