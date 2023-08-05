Arsenal may need a new attacking option through the door very soon.

Indeed, Gabriel Jesus has gone down with an injury, and while it’s not thought to be a serious issue, it certainly highlights the Gunners’ lack of depth up front.

Luckily, it sounds as though Arsenal are having a look at one attacker who is very talented indeed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Arsenal are still monitoring the situation of Mohammed Kudus after Jesus’ injury, and it sounds as though this could be one to watch.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kudus monitored

Romano shared what he knows about the £40m Ajax star.

“At the moment there is a lot of interest in Mohammed Kudus, and he is for sure a player to watch in the final weeks of the window. Arsenal called two weeks ago, nearly three weeks ago to be informed on the deal. Chelsea also called a few days ago. Both clubs are informed on Kudus, let’s see what happens at Arsenal with the injury of Gabriel Jesus. Arteta said it’s two weeks, so it shouldn’t be serious, but Arsenal are monitoring the Kudus situation,” Romano said.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Great option

Kudus would be a fantastic option for Arsenal, and not just because Jesus is injured right now.

The Gunners aren’t lacking depth at all, but as strange as it sounds, it feels as though they’re almost half a player short in a few positions.

They don’t need a striker, but they could probably do with one, and the same applies for the attacking midfield and right wing positions.

Kudus could cover all three roles with ease, and with Arsenal looking to compete on four fronts next season, rotation may well be welcomed at the Emirates next term meaning that the player wouldn’t be annoyed by a potential lack of minutes.

This could be a shrewd addition at Arsenal.