Arsenal are ‘long term admirers’ of ‘extraordinary’ attacker and will push to sign him next year

New reports are suggesting that Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in one forward when the January transfer window opens.

Arsenal managed to make some top signings over the summer transfer window. It looks like they want to continue strengthening to make sure they can compete at the top.

Now, a report from FootballTransfers is suggesting that they want to bolster their attack in January. The forward they are ready to go back in for is Dusan Vlahovic.

The report goes on to say that the Gunners are set to make a move for Vlahovic in January and are ‘long term admirers’ of the player. They were heavily linked to the forward in the summer as well.

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Arsenal keen on Vlahovic

The “extraordinary” attacker is still only 23 years-old but he is definitely seen as someone who has a very high ceiling.

For his country Serbia, the forward has 13 goals in just 23 appearances. Meanwhile, for his clubs over the years Vlahovic has managed 97 goals in 223 appearances. He also already has two in Serie A this campaign.

Arsenal definitely need to strengthen their squad if they want to consistently compete with the likes of Manchester City.

To compete well in multiple competitions, including the Champions League, you need to make sure you have a top squad.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The Gunners are definitely getting close to building a strong squad but it is definitely not complete. The strength will be proven in the Champions League next week.

Vlahovic will strengthen the squad and it will be a huge coup if they manage to pick him up in the January transfer window.