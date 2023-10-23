Arsenal are interested in signing £15m player who scored a brace yesterday

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are still interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Romano has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared an update on the Villa star.

Mikel Arteta bolstered his midfield with the additions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz over the summer. But after losing Granit Xhaka, the Gunners are lacking an out-and-out No8.

Douglas Luiz has attracted interest from Arsenal in the past as Arteta’s men tried to land the Brazilian last summer.

Of course, Luiz remained at Villa Park and eventually signed a new contract this time last year.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 25-year-old has excelled under Unai Emery recently and has netted an impressive total of five goals in just nine Premier League appearances this season.

His latest goal came just yesterday as he netted a brace to help the Villains to a 4-1 win over West Ham. And it seems that Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Luiz’s situation ahead of the January window.

Arsenal still interested in Douglas Luiz

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano shared what he knows about Arsenal’s interest in Luiz.

“It is also important to say that many clubs are keeping an eye on Luiz’s situation,” he said. “Arsenal wanted Luiz one year ago, he’s always been a player appreciated by Arsenal director Edu.

“Let’s see what is going to happen in January if Arsenal decide to move for that position or not because it’s not decided yet.

“But for sure, Douglas Luiz is a player appreciated by many clubs around Europe, not just Arsenal. We know the style of the Gunners, they like to keep an eye on players they’ve already been following in the past.

“For sure, Luiz is going to be one to watch in 2024. Let’s see if it’s January or the summer, it’s never easy to sign players from Aston Villa and they are flying now.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It will be interesting to see whether or not Arsenal decide to target another midfielder after Kai Havertz’s underwhelming start to life in North London.

Arteta has struggled to find a preferred midfield three this season and no one has taken up Xhaka’s place in the side just yet.

Havertz has struggled to play the No8 role while Fabio Vieira has put in a couple of promising displays.

Luiz would certainly fit the bill as a player who is able to operate in various roles in midfield. But after the £15 million man signed fresh terms just last year, he won’t come cheap for the Gunners.