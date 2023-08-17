Arsenal and Tottenham are both looking at signing ‘extraordinary’ attacker who’s a record-breaker

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to go head-to-head over the signing of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati this summer.

Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez took to X on Thursday morning and claimed that both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Fati.

Tottenham are in the market for a new attacker after selling their talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the weekend.

As for Arsenal, it’s well-documented that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in competition for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side.

Indeed, the Gunners have already missed out on targets such as Raphinha and Mykhaylo Mudryk over the past year.

And it seems they could rival Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham for the signature of Ansu Fati this summer.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Spurs want Ansu Fati

Sanchez claims that both Arsenal and Spurs are following Fati’s situation at Barcelona.

The journalist notes that Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has received formal proposals for the winger in the past.

He wrote: “Arsenal and Tottenham follow the evolution of the ‘Ansu Fati case’. In the past, Mendes has received formal proposals.”

Fati made a huge impact when he initially broke into Barcelona’s first-team and remains a record breaker, as he became their youngest-ever scorer in La Liga.

The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past three seasons though, which has significantly hampered his progress at Barca.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Spain international is an ‘extraordinary’ talent and it’s no surprise that both Spurs and Arsenal are monitoring his situation.

He was mainly used as a back-up option under Xavi last season and it may be the right time for the youngster to move on in search of regular first-team football.

Of course, regular minutes would be unlikely at Arsenal with Gabriel Martinelli and Saka in the squad. But Spurs are in desperate need of a winger who excels in 1v1 situations and Fati would fit the bill.