Arsenal and Manchester City among clubs chasing ‘really strong’ teenage talent

Arsenal and Manchester City might be battling for the title this year but it seems they’re going to be head to head for players as well.

Both of the Premier League giants are attractive propositions for new players right now and it seems they could be on course to battle for young midfielder, Noel Buck.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, City and Arsenal are among the teams tracking Buck at the moment.

Arsenal and Manchester City looking for Noel Buck

According to The Athletic’s Bogert, the Gunners and City like the look of Buck. If he does move from the New England Revolution, it’s claimed a fee of between £4-7m might be possible for the MLS side.

Buck, still only 18, has dual nationality and is already on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate having been given his chance for the England under-19s side. He could, of course, still play for the USA.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Described as a ‘really strong’ player by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, the is expectation on the young midfielder already it seems.

“He’s been great. He’s been really strong. I have spoken to him. There has been interest from England, which I think is great. Great achievement, when you have a country like England looking at you,” Berhalter said.

“I’ve communicated with him, told him that we see him as a player that can compete to make the World Cup team in 2026, based on what he’s doing now. We see – if he continues to develop at that rate – I’m sure he can be competitive and compete to be on the roster.”

Keep an eye

It’s great when the best English clubs battle for top young talent and this is a nod to how the MLS has moved on in recent times.

We’ve seen a number of American players come over to England make the step up and it looks like Noel Buck might be the next in line to make an impression.

Certainly, a move to City or Arsenal would be massive for him. Both are huge clubs with rich history and Buck would surely be delighted to sign for either.