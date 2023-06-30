Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring ‘amazing’ La Liga player – journalist

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are among a cluster of teams who are keeping a track of Villareal forward, Samuel Chukwueze.

The impressive Nigerian has shone for the La Liga side in recent years and has been earmarked by a number of clubs as a potential signing this summer.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We already know that Unai Emery has considered bringing him over for a reunion at Aston Villa. And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, a number of other clubs are keen as well.

Taking to Twitter today, Galetti has confirmed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are all monitoring Chukwueze, who the Spanish side value at around £25m.

Lauded in Spain for being a player with an ‘amazing football brain’, Chukwueze has long been tipped to make a move to a more traditionally glamorous club.

Still only 24, there is time on his side when it comes to development and getting that move to a huge club.

Of course, whether or not Arsenal or Liverpool would consider a bid now remains to be seen. The pair have been busy in the market spending already and Chukwueze seems more of a nice to have signing.

A last minute move only

Given the names being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, any move for Chukwueze would surely only come late in the window and be out of desperation.

Not to say the Nigerian isn’t a good player, far from it. But the other players being linked just seem a better fit and it’s hard to see Chukwueze being a starter for either side here.

Newcastle are mentioned and they might be a smarter option. But even then, the Mags have an extensive list of targets and paid big money for Anthony Gordon in January, who plays a similar role.