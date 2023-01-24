Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: BBC pundit says Luke Shaw was torn to pieces by Bukayo Saka











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was handed the Man of the Match award for his performance against Manchester United, where he was a nightmare for Luke Shaw to defend against.

The Gunners were tested by the Red Devils, even though stats show Mikel Arteta’s men were by far the superior side. Going a goal down against Manchester United is never easy, but Arsenal showed why they’re on top of the Premier League table by picking up a hugely important win.

Saka was the star of the show!

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

BBC pundit says Manchester United’s Luke Shaw was torn to pieces by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are really strong in wide areas, and we were excited to see who’d win the battles at all four corners of the pitch – Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka vs Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford and Antony vs Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The most convincing victory of those battles came on Arsenal’s right side, with Saka having almost a field day against Shaw from the first minute till the last.

The £34 million (Mirror) Manchester United man did not close Saka down. He constantly allowed him to drive towards goal, and on one occasion, the Arsenal star capitalised with an absolute stunner from outside the box.

Garth Crooks claimed on BBC Sport that Shaw was ‘torn to pieces’ by Saka, and we can’t disagree.

He wrote: “I’ve spent the past two weeks singing Luke Shaw’s praises as a centre-back. He moves to his favoured position and the full-back gets torn to pieces by Bukayo Saka.

“Why Shaw never insisted he got some help from Scott McTominay, I will never know. Saka was in terrific form and made United pay for Shaw’s defensive shortcomings.

“Playing centre-back is certainly very different from playing as a full-back. First of all, you’re isolated, and if you cannot handle your winger, you’re exposed. At the end of the game, Shaw looked like he had been put through the wringer.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Shaw will definitely want to forget the game against Arsenal, but with the form Bukayo Saka was in, there probably wasn’t much the Manchester United man could’ve done to stop him.

The 21-year-old Gunners star has been brilliant all season. He has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in all competitions so far and is one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are on top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal now have to sort out Saka’s contract. He will enter the final year of his deal in the summer, and if Edu can’t convince him to put pen to paper, we’re sure every top club in the world will want him.

The Gunners take on Manchester City next and Saka is expected to start. If he has a good game, Arsenal should be able to take something from the fixture.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

