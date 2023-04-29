‘Around that figure’: Journalist shares interesting clause Arsenal have regarding Joe Willock











Arsenal have a 20 per cent sell-on clause that will see them pocket some profit if Joe Willock is sold by Newcastle.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Tom Canton was asked about Arsenal’s situation with Willock amid his fantastic form for Newcastle, with one viewer raising the question of whether or not Arsenal do have a buy-back clause.

Canton said that he’s not aware of any sort of buy-back clause, but he did state that he knows about a 20 per cent sell-on clause in this deal that could see Arsenal earn a fair bit of cash if Willock does move on.

There is a sell-on clause

Canton shared what he knows about Willock and Arsenal.

“Do we have a £50m buyback clause on Joe Willock?” Canton was asked.

“Not that I am aware of. I have never been made aware of any sort of buyback clause for Willock. I know there is a 20 per cent sell-on clause around that figure, but I don’t know of any buy-back clause involved in that deal,” Canton said.

Could pay off

This 20% sell-on clause could be very fruitful for Arsenal in the coming years.

At the age of just 23, Willock is already proving himself to be one of the better midfielders in the Premier League, and if Newcastle do decide to sell the Englishman in the coming years, Arsenal could pocket millions.

With the market so inflated these days, it’s not unrealistic to suggest that a young, English midfielder of Willock’s talents is worth at least £40m, and a move worth that amount would see Arsenal pocket £8m – which is a decent return when all is said and done.

Arsenal have negotiated a clever clause here, and it should pay dividends in the coming years.

