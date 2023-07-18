‘Around September’: ‘Brilliant’ Arsenal player has while to go before he’s likely to be fully fit – journalist

Journalist Kaya Kaynak has suggested that Mohamed Elneny is not expected to be back for Arsenal until around September as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Kaynak was speaking on his YouTube channel as Arsenal continue their preparations for the new campaign out in America.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny has not featured for the Gunners since early January – starting and scoring in the FA Cup win against Oxford United.

Elneny expected to be back for Arsenal in September

Unfortunately, the Egyptian sustained a serious knee injury shortly after. Arsenal were only able to suggest that he would be out for an extended period. And they subsequently signed Jorginho for the second-half of the campaign.

Elneny has travelled with Mikel Arteta’s squad for their pre-season tour across the Atlantic. But it would appear that he is not in contention to get any minutes under his belt for the time-being.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kaynak was discussing some of those working on their fitness. And during the update, he suggested that there is an expectation that Elneny may not be back until after the season has started.

“Who else was on the bikes? Gabriel Martinelli was there. Mo Elneny. Mo, we’re not expecting back til around September after his injury,” he told his YouTube channel.

“So it’s still a little while to go for him. But I think he’s certainly bringing a lot to this tour. And it’s a slow one with these kind of knee injuries because you don’t want to risk going too quickly with them I think.”

It is a blow for Elneny to be unavailable to Arteta. He is obviously a player the manager trusts completely. And you have to say that he has rarely let the side down since returning to the fold a few years ago. Ian Wright labelled him ‘brilliant‘ just last season.

Arsenal have taken several steps forward since. So it is hard to imagine Elneny getting a run of games in the side upon his return. But as the Gunners’ squad gets stretched by the demands of competing in the Premier League and Champions League, Elneny may get an opportunity or two.

And it would not be a surprise if he was able to give a good account of himself once again upon his return to the side later this year.