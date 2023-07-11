Samuel Iling-Junior could be on the market for a bargain fee this summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on NUFC Matters about the player.

The young Juventus star has been strongly linked to Newcastle for a little while now, and according to Jacobs that interest is real, with the Magpies scouting the youngster as of late.

Not only is the interest real from Newcastle, the winger is also available on the cheap due to the current issues at Juventus.

Indeed, according to Jacobs, Newcastle may well be able to get Iling Junior for around £10m, even though he would usually have a market value closer to the £20m mark.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Iling-Junior available on the cheap

Jacobs shared what he knows about the so-called ‘assist machine’.

“Newcastle have certainly scouted the player, I know that Manchester City are well across this situation as well,” Jacobs said.

“There are two years left on the contract, so it’s getting to the point where there might be a deal to be had.

“As things settle at Juventus and the magnitude of their financial situation and board upheaval becomes apparent, there’s very much an opportunity in the second half of the window for some kinds of deals to be done at bargain prices because Juve might have to sell.

“That means that a player that perhaps would have a price tag of around £20m might be on the market for around £10m.”

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Decent option

Iling-Junior may not be the most established player in Europe, but as a 19 year old who was picked out as a future star by Juventus, he could be a decent option for a team like Newcastle.

Of course, at that age, he wouldn’t be expected to start every week, but he has so much time on his side, and under a manager like Eddie Howe he could become a real gem.

Newcastle may be the richest club in the world, but they’d be foolish to pass up on this kind of bargain.