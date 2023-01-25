Arnaut Danjuma sends 9-word message to Tottenham fans just after completing Spurs move











Tottenham Hotspur newcomer Arnaut Danjuma has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tottenham announced the signing of the Villarreal forward on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

Spurs successfully hijacked Everton’s move for Danjuma, convincing the Dutchman to change his plans and link up with them instead.

Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 25-year-old joins Tottenham on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Danjuma’s arrival gives Antonio Conte an additional option in attack, an area which has been troubling him this season.

Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min have all had to spend time on the sidelines this term.

Tottenham have risked slipping away from top-four contention of late, though they won away at Fulham in the league last time out.

‘To dare is to do’

Danjuma took to Twitter with pictures of him holding the Spurs shirt and signing the contract.

He also shared a nine-word message, along with two emojis and the #COYS hashtag.

To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023

Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in 2021 for a reported £22million.

The 25-year-old has registered 22 goals and four assists from 51 Yellow Submarine appearances.

This term, he has six goals from 17 outings, though a change in circumstances has led to him becoming available.

Numerous Premier League clubs have been linked with him, including former employers Bournemouth.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, Tottenham have now won the race for the exciting Dutch winger.

Danjuma has shown he’s a top player, and his change in circumstances means Tottenham can now benefit.

Better still, Spurs have the choice to sign him at the end of the season, with no obligation.