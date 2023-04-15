Arnaut Danjuma says Tottenham dressing room so quiet after Bournemouth
Tottenham lost to Bournemouth in the last minute today as they dropped points in the hunt for a Champions League place.
Despite going 1-0 up through Heung-Min Son, Tottenham couldn’t quite build on it and thought they had snatched a point late on when Arnaut Danjuma scored just before the injury time board went up.
But a late, late winner from Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara sent the away end into raptures and Spurs fans once again wondering what is going on.
And speaking after the game to the BBC, goalscorer Danjuma revealed that the mood in the Tottenham dressing room was more than a little quiet after the final whistle.
“It is a bit quiet [in the dressing room] but as quiet as it is we are still excited about upcoming games. We saw Newcastle dropped points. The game has not been good for us but we go back to the drawing board and work hard in training,” Danjuma said.
It was not the first time this season that Tottenham’s players have left the pitch in disbelief. A number of hiccups throughout the season have seen their hopes of a top four spot slip away.
Spurs now sit three behind both Newcastle and Man United, having played more games than both.
TBR’s View: Conte words ring true on Tottenham
Given Spurs had seen Newcastle lose earlier in the day, their performance and mentality here was quite baffling.
Antonio Conte might just have been right about this group. They simply throw too many points away and this was yet another example of a Spurs side just being weak at key times.
Stellini has already suggested Richarlison’s miss was a turning point. But there was more than just the Brazilian at fault and Spurs’ players need to take a big look at themselves once again.
You may also like…
- ‘They can’t believe how good he is’: Pundit says manager Spurs have spoken to has stunned his squad
- ‘Spurs aren’t expecting’: Journalist makes a claim about what Tottenham are expecting regarding Dele Alli now
- Tottenham and Harry Kane now in agreement over contract stance
- ‘Really good’: Frank Lampard hails 43-year-old who could reportedly be Tottenham’s next manager