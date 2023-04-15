Arnaut Danjuma says Tottenham dressing room so quiet after Bournemouth











Tottenham lost to Bournemouth in the last minute today as they dropped points in the hunt for a Champions League place.

Despite going 1-0 up through Heung-Min Son, Tottenham couldn’t quite build on it and thought they had snatched a point late on when Arnaut Danjuma scored just before the injury time board went up.

But a late, late winner from Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara sent the away end into raptures and Spurs fans once again wondering what is going on.

And speaking after the game to the BBC, goalscorer Danjuma revealed that the mood in the Tottenham dressing room was more than a little quiet after the final whistle.

“It is a bit quiet [in the dressing room] but as quiet as it is we are still excited about upcoming games. We saw Newcastle dropped points. The game has not been good for us but we go back to the drawing board and work hard in training,” Danjuma said.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It was not the first time this season that Tottenham’s players have left the pitch in disbelief. A number of hiccups throughout the season have seen their hopes of a top four spot slip away.

Spurs now sit three behind both Newcastle and Man United, having played more games than both.

TBR’s View: Conte words ring true on Tottenham

Given Spurs had seen Newcastle lose earlier in the day, their performance and mentality here was quite baffling.

Antonio Conte might just have been right about this group. They simply throw too many points away and this was yet another example of a Spurs side just being weak at key times.

Stellini has already suggested Richarlison’s miss was a turning point. But there was more than just the Brazilian at fault and Spurs’ players need to take a big look at themselves once again.