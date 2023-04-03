Arnaut Danjuma breaks silence on Twitter ahead of Tottenham's game vs Everton tonight











Arnaut Danjuma has broken his silence following Antonio Conte’s departure, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Everton tonight.

Spurs are set to travel to Goodison Park tonight as Cristian Stellini faces his first test as acting head coach.

Of course, Danjuma actually turned down Sean Dyche’s men in January after he seemed set to join the Toffees.

The 26-year-old had even completed his medical and media duties ahead of a switch, but Tottenham hijacked the deal.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Danjuma’s time at Spurs hasn’t exactly gone according to plan so far as he had found opportunities hard to come by under Antonio Conte.

With the Italian boss gone, the Dutchman will be hoping to get more opportunities under Stellini and he’s broken his silence on Twitter ahead of their trip to Merseyside tonight.

Danjuma breaks silence ahead of Tottenham vs Everton clash

Danjuma took to Twitter this morning and posted a short video, alongside the caption ‘COYS’.

The former Villarreal man will undoubtedly be familiar with the set-up at Everton after he was so close to joining them in January.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Danjuma will be hoping to get some more minutes under his belt over the coming weeks. He’s barely had an opportunity to impress and with just ten games left in the season, it seems likely that his loan switch won’t be made permanent this summer.

He would have undoubtedly got more minutes under Dyche at Everton, but there is still plenty of time left in the season and after a change in the dugout at Spurs, this could be a turning point for Danjuma.

