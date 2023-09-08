World football is blessed with a number of incredible wingers at the moment.

Indeed, in an age where the old fashioned centre-forward is dying out, some of the most talented players in the world now play in wide areas primarily.

The likes of Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish are amongst the best in the Premier League, but the jewel in the crown as of late has been Bukayo Saka.

The PFA Young Player of the Year has been absolutely unreal for a sustained period now, and according to Adrian Clarke, speaking on talkSPORT 2, the England international could well be a better player than Vinicius Jr at this point.

Indeed, according to Clarke, Saka may now be the best winger in the world.

Saka the world’s best

Clarke gave the youngster a glowing review.

“He was England’s best player over the course of the year, he just won the Player of the Year award. Congratulations to Bukayo for that. He’s arguably the best player in his position around. Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid is a special wide player, but I would say that Saka is now of a level where he can be in the same conversation. He’s that good, he’s really special. He’s one of the first names on the teamsheet with England,” Clarke said.

“Saka is special, and I think that one day he will be close to winning the Ballon d’Or at the moment he’s not at that level, Haaland and Mbappe and Messi, but I think he can get to that level in the next two or three years.”

Too early

We love Saka as a player just as much as the next person, but it’s way too early to be making these kinds of comparisons.

Vinicius Jr has scored the winning goal in a Champions League final, while Saka has never even kicked a ball in that competition.

In terms of pure talent, this is an argument that could be had, but in terms of standing within the footballing world, Vinicius is still some way ahead of Saka.