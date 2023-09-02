Declan Rice is Arsenal’s marquee signing of the summer.

Signed for a club-record £105m. Rice is the by far and away the biggest signing Arsenal have ever made.

Bringing in a player from West Ham for that fee is questionable. After all, he’s never played for a club of this stature before and hasn’t kicked a ball in the Champions League in his career.

However, as anyone who has watched Rice play in recent times will know, Rice is a top-quality operator, and according to Michael Dawson, speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (2/9/23 12:20PM), Rice is arguably the best holding midfield player in the world alongside Rodri.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of the best

Dawson was speaking about Manchester City when he made the point about Rice.

“De Bruyne being out for so long is a major thing. Kovacic coming in along with Rodri who is arguably the best in the world in that position along with Declan Rice, people will have a debate about that either way,” Dawson said.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Plenty to prove

We do like Rice as a player, but it’s hard to say that he’s one of the best holding midfielders in the world at this moment in time.

The reality is that Rice has never really done it at that top level in the same way someone like Rodri has.

Rice certainly has the attributes to be of this standard, but his is his first season playing for a team like Arsenal, and he has plenty to prove in the coming months.

This is a big season for Rice where he can establish himself as one of the world’s premier midfield players.