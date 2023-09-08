Argentina national media now deliver interesting verdict on Cristian Romero’s showing vs Ecuador last night

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero has arguably been the best defender in the Premier League so far this season, and he’s carried that form through to his international showings.

Indeed, the defender earned massive praise from Lionel Scaloni after Argentina’s win against Ecuador on Thursday evening, and the national press in South America were also very pleased with the defender.

Despite the likes of Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister being on the pitch, Romero was named as Man of the Match by TyC Sports in their post-game player ratings, earning an 8/10 for his performance in the game.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Romero hailed

TyC gave their verdict on the defender, and it’s fair to say they were pleased.

“The firmest of the defense, brave and rough, saving his teammates from some mistakes. He even pushed the team in the Second Half. He anticipated and went and raised the stadium with his personality. The figure of the party,” TyC wrote while giving Romero an 8/10 rating.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Been brilliant

It’s not surprising to hear that Romero has been shining for Argentine, because he’s been utterly brilliant for Spurs so far this term.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has been absolutely fantastic both at the back and in the attack for Spurs this season, and he appears to be playing at the peak of his powers at the moment with bags of confidence.

Romero has always had these types of showings in his locker, but now, he’s putting it all together on a regular basis.

For the first time since joining Tottenham, Romero is genuinely looking like one of the world’s premier centre-backs.