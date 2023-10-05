Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with FSG has been topsy-turvy in recent years.

The German has gone through stages of being backed to the nines in terms of recruitment and being hung out to dry, and the way he’s spoken about financial investment at Liverpool seems to vary season on season.

All in all, the two parties seem to have a great relationship, but there are a few stumbling blocks along the way.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the two parties are, once again, at an impasse over the future of one ‘fantastic’ player – Thiago Alcantara.

Jurgen Klopp wants the Spaniard to stay, but due to his huge wages, FSG would rather get him off their books.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Thiago disagreement

Bailey shared what he knows about the Thiago situation.

“What a huge flop Thiago has been in England, he’s out of contract in the summer, one of the biggest flops, one of their highest paid players, Klopp wants him to stay, but the Liverpool hierarchy aren’t convinced about him getting a big new contract, he’s on a lot of money there and I don’t think he warrants it,” Bailey said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tough one

This is a really difficult one to judge.

On one hand, Thiago is probably still one of Liverpool’s very best players in terms of technical ability, but, at the same time, he’s on massive wages, he’s not getting any younger and he’s incredibly injury prone to boot.

There’s certainly value to be had in keeping him around, but if he’s going to be taking up a huge chunk of the wage bill just to sit on the bench or in the treatment room, he’s not worth it.

If Thiago can stay on a lower wage, perhaps that’s a solution that will work for all parties.