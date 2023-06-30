‘Approached’: Fenerbahce in contact and trying to work out if they can sign £180k-a-week Tottenham player

The future of Tottenham Hotspur player Ivan Perisic is in doubt as journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the player is wanted by Fenerbache

The Croatian international joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer but the turbulent campaign has seen him in and out of the starting eleven.

He was a good Antonio Conte signing on paper but it didn’t work. With Conte sacked it is unknown how the player will be used by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Recent reports have suggested that the player is now regretting joining the club and wants to leave during the transfer window.

Tottenham defender Perisic attracting interest from Fenerbache

With the player now 34 and only having one more year left on his deal, now feels like the best time to sell if Spurs wanted to.

Journalist Jacobs was speaking on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel about the future of the Croatian. He said: “Perisic I think could be quite useful in this system but he is 34 years of age. I think that when you have such a need for outgoings there is a lot of opportunism for clubs to get a deal.

“Fenerbahce are one of them for example who have approached the Perisic side to see if anything is possible. There is also some interest from Saudi Arabia to see if they can get a big money offer for him, much as there is with Son.”

It is very interesting to see that the versatile player is attracting interest from Fenerbache. With the Turkish side now in the Europa League whilst Spurs are not in Europe, Perisic could be tempted.

It looks like Spurs will be undergoing quite a rebuild this summer. It is much-needed as they need to be back battling for top four.

The £180k-a-week player may not be a huge loss for the club. With him towards the end of his career and on high wages, it may be best to allow him to leave.