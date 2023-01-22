Italian journalist says Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham this summer











Antonio Conte is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to reports coming from Italy this morning.

Conte’s time with Spurs is already rocky after another inconsistent run of results. The Italian has been making noises in the press once again about the lack of quality at his disposal and things look to be coming to a head with ENIC and Daniel Levy.

And according to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Conte will be leaving Tottenham at the end of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

In comments relayed by Football Italia from Sky Sports Italy, Di Marzio said:

“The news I can tell you with certainty is that Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham at the end of the season. There was no spark, his contract is expiring and the club has not asked him for a renewal,” Di Marzio said.

“The club does not like the frequent jibes. Conte wants players to win, while the club prefers to trade, the feeling with the club has not clicked. His family, among other things, has remained in Italy.”

Conte led Spurs to the top four last season. He has got them through the group stages in Europe too but there remains an underlying tense feeling around the club.

TBR’s View: Conte should leave Tottenham

Everyone can see the only way this is going anyway, so Conte might as well up and leave now and give someone else a chance.

He’s been backed, maybe not quite as much as he’d like, but he has been backed to some degree. The problem for Spurs now is just who they’re going to get in his place if he does leave? Also, do they pull the trigger now, knowing Conte is off in the summer anyway?

It’s become a bit of a mess, this. Conte and Tottenham are just not working out.