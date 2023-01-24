Antonio Conte says another Tottenham player is 'one of the best' in the world as well as Harry Kane











Antonio Conte has hailed Hugo Lloris after Tottenham earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage last night.

Lloris has come in for some criticism in recent days, after his performances in defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Speaking to Spurs Play after the game, Conte said that Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and underlined his faith in the Frenchman.

Lloris made a smart second half save to keep Spurs ahead and it was a relatively low-key night for him, which will likely have been a relief after recent errors.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Conte praises Lloris after clean sheet against Fulham last night

Conte said: “We are talking about a champion, we are talking about one of the best keepers in the world.

“For sure it can happen that you have a difficult period and don’t forget that Hugo played the World Cup until the final.

“It’s normal also that he felt a bit of fatigue, but at the same time he wanted to stay with us quickly and he showed passion for the club.

“He showed heart for the club and for this reason when I have this type of player I am a lucky coach.”

CLOSE!



Solomon with Fulham's best effort of the half ⚽ pic.twitter.com/47smsuIHyt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2023

It seems like an increasing number of Spurs fans may debate the assertion that Lloris is one of the world’s best after the amount of mistakes he has made.

Lloris is capable of the sublime in terms of his shot stopping, but his reactions are not their sharpest and he is prone to darts from his line or basic errors too, and they are getting more and more common.

Spurs do need to replace Lloris long-term, and the situation after that own goal against Arsenal looked so bleak that it might even have been a case of going into the market this month.

Conte’s comments suggest Spurs have no plans to do that, and it remains to be seen how that will go down with the fans during a window where a new face is still yet to arrive.