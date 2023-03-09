Antonio Conte responds when asked if Cristian Romero is injured after after Tottenham vs AC Milan











Antonio Conte has now responded when asked if Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is injured after last night’s game.

It was a night to forget for Tottenham and Romero as they crashed out of the Champions League to AC Milan.

Spurs failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit and were held to a goalless draw in north London.

Conte’s men weren’t exactly banging at the door for an opener, but their job was made more difficult after Romero picked up a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

The Argentine picked up a booking early on with a late challenge of Rafael Leao, he was then dismissed for a similarly rash tackle on Theo Hernandez.

Romero was left on the floor after the challenge and was being treated by Tottenham’s physios as he was shown the red card.

Now, Conte has admitted that he is unsure whether the defender is actually injured after he limped down the tunnel last night.

Conte on Romero injury

Speaking to Spurs Play, Conte was asked whether Romero has picked up an injury after the tackle on Hernandez.

“Honestly, I didn’t check his situation. I hope not an injury, I don’t want to find about,” the Spurs boss said.

“If I have to stay here and talk about the injuries, important players have missed for a long period, and I hope that I don’t have Romero in this list.”

Romero is probably Tottenham’s best defender but he does need to work on his decision making, especially in big games.

His aggressive style is often beneficial to Conte’s side, but when he gets it wrong, it ends up costing them.

At 24, the World Cup winner is still young for a central defender but he will need to cut out the needless fouls.

Spurs will certainly be hoping that he isn’t facing a spell on the sidelines as he is crucial to their hopes of finishing inside the top-four this season.

