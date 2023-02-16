Antonio Conte now sends message to Tottenham fans on Instagram after returning home to Italy











Antonio Conte has sent a message to Tottenham fans on Instagram after the club confirmed he would stay in Italy after Tuesday’s loss to AC Milan.

Conte recently had surgery on his gallblader, but was back on the touchline for the 1-0 loss in the San Siro earlier this week.

Cristian Stellini will take over the duties of managing the first team and Conte has now posted a message for the supporters.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Conte message to Tottenham fans

Conte wrote: “My great sense of responsibility towards the club, the players, the staff and the fans brought me to anticipate my comeback on the field.

“Sadly I underestimated the procedure which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency.

“My body has suffered my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery. Who knows me understands what a burden this is for me but it is necessary.

“Come on You Spurs!”

Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to recover from his recent surgery.



Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the Club wishes him well.



Cristian Stellini will assume First Team duties. pic.twitter.com/k9L4ZcpGhv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 16, 2023

It was initially thought that Conte would spend a period of weeks away from Spurs so his return to the dugout this week was ahead of that timeframe.

But it seems like he has had now had to revert to that original timeframe, and take the time that he needs to fully complete his recovery.

Health is of course the most important thing but from a purely football point of view, Spurs beat Manchester City recently under Stellini, which bodes well.

Spurs are coming off the back of two consecutive defeats, and Stellini needs to get some consistency and momentum back in these tough circumstances.