Antonio Conte makes comment Arsenal straight after Tottenham beat Fulham last night











Antonio Conte made a comment about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side straight after Tottenham Hotspur picked up a win at Craven Cottage last night.

Spurs got back to winning ways against Fulham thanks to a brilliant finish from Harry Kane. Conte’s side were on the backfoot for the majority of the opening period but after the Englishman scored the only goal of the game, they began to control the fixture.

Tottenham managed to keep a clean sheet which will be viewed as a big boost for Conte after his side had conceded 21 goals in 10 games beforehand.

The Italian looked revitalised after the full-time whistle and was spotted fist bumping towards the away supporters.

During his interview with Sky Sports after the game, he was asked why he looked emotional after the win. Conte spoke about his side coming through a difficult run of form and mentioned that Arsenal are yet to endure a difficult period this season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

“Maybe this season only Arsenal didn’t have a difficulty this season, but they went out of Carabao, but otherwise they are in all competitions they are playing,” Conte said.

“But during the season you can find a period to find more difficulty, but I know that in this period you can improve, and be something important.

“Now we are fifth in the table, I think we are keeping expectations but at the same time I want to try and fight until the end and we’ll see. “

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Of course, Arteta’s men are flying high at the moment and sit top of the Premier League, which will only add to Tottenham’s disappointment over their recent form.

But the Italian boss makes a valid point that his side still have plenty to fight for over the remainder of the season.

Spurs have a last-16 Champions League clash with AC Milan to look forward to, while they will probably view the FA Cup as their best opportunity to end their 15-year wait for silverware.

Arsenal will undoubtedly go through a difficult spell of form at some point this season but Conte and his players need to focus on themselves to ensure they finish inside the top-four.

