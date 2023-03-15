Antonio Conte calls up two Tottenham youngsters to first-team training ahead of Southampton clash











Antonio Conte has called up Tottenham Hotspur youngsters Romaine Mundle and Matthew Craig to first-team training ahead of the trip to St. Mary’s this weekend.

Spurs face a tricky test on Saturday as they make the trip to the south coast for a clash against Southampton.

The Saints are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League, but they could move out of the relegation zone with a win over Spurs.

Conte will be hoping to build on a positive display against Nottingham Forest as he bids to deliver consecutive top-four finishes.

The Italian has been putting his players through their paces at Hotspur way and he’s called up a couple of talents from the academy to keep his players on their toes.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte calls up Mundle and Craig ahead of Saints clash

Football.London reports that highly-rated youngster Alfie Devine was joined by Mundle and Craig in first-team training yesterday.

They have been ever-present for the Under-21’s side this season, with both players making 19 appearances in the Premier League 2.

Mundle operates a right-sided forward and has had a hand in six goals, while Craig mainly plays in a defensive-midfield role, but can fill in at centre-back.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

At 19-years-old, both players are yet to make their debut for the first-team, but Craig has been named as part of the matchday squad on seven occasions.

While neither player is likely to make their debut under Conte anytime soon, they will only benefit from training alongside the first-team.

Show all