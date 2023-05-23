Anthony Gordon reacts on Instagram after Newcastle qualify for the Champions League











Former Everton winger Anthony Gordon took to social media last night to express his delight after Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old swapped Goodison Park for St James’ Park back in January as he made the £45 million switch to Newcastle.

The switch didn’t go down well with the Toffees faithful after the 22-year-old left in the middle of a relegation battle. Sean Dyche’s men need a win against Bournemouth on Sunday to guarantee their place in the Premier League next season.

Gordon has struggled to settle in at Newcastle so far as he’s yet to nail down a place in Eddie Howe’s side.

But the Magpies guaranteed their place in the Champions League next season after a goalless draw against Leicester last night.

And Gordon took to Instagram after the game to express his pride at being part of this current Newcastle side.

Gordon reacts after Newcastle qualify for Champions League

The Englishman posted two pictures on the social media platform, one of the crowds at St James’ Park last night and the other of the Newcastle backroom staff and current playing squad.

He wrote: “History! So happy to be part of this group,” alongside a heart emoji.

Gordon has looked bright in spells for Newcastle, but he is yet to show the form he produced at Everton.

The talented winger will be hoping to have a bigger impact at St James’ Park next season after getting a full pre-season with Howe under his belt.

Newcastle have performed well above expectations this season and Howe has transformed them into a consistent side.

Of course, the English boss will be fully aware of the need to strengthen over the summer as they bid to compete in Europe’s top club competition.

It will be intriguing to see how Gordon fits into Howe’s plans next season given his lack of minutes since joining. It’s clear that he has the quality to play for Newcastle, but he will need to adjust to Howe’s system.

