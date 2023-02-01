Anthony Gordon posts one-word reaction to the atmosphere at St James’ Park last night











Anthony Gordon posted a one-word reaction to the atmosphere at St James’ Park as Newcastle United booked their place in the League Cup final last night.

Eddie Howe brought in Gordon from Everton over the weekend after the Magpies agreed a £45 million fee with Everton (Sky Sports).

The 21-year-old was unveiled to the Newcastle fans last before kick-off last night as he missed out due to being cup tied.

Gordon was forced to watch from the stands, alongside fellow new signing Harrison Ashby, and Howe’s men picked up a 2-1 win over Southampton. And the former Everton star was clearly impressed with the atmosphere before kick-off.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Gordon reacts to St James’ Park atmosphere

Gordon took to Instagram before the game by posting a video of the crowd at St James’ Park and he was left blown away.

The winger posted one-word on his story: “Goosebumps,” alongside a star-eyed emoji.

Howe’s men put in an emphatic display during the opening half an hour of the game as they raced into a lead after a Sean Longstaff brace.

But a Che Adams stunner got the Saints back into the game and Bruno Guimaraes’ red card in the 82nd minute made things slightly less comfortable. Newcastle managed to see out the win though and book their place in the final.

Of course, Gordon will be cup tied for Newcastle’s trip to Wembley but he could get a chance to make his debut in-front of the fans on Saturday.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Magpies are set to host West Ham at St James’ Park and judging by Gordon’s post, he’ll be eager to get his opportunity.

The youngster received a warm welcome from the fans before the game, despite his previous bust-ups with the likes of Kieran Trippier.

