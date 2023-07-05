Another ‘really important’ Arsenal ace alongside Saliba now set to pen new long-term deal – Romano

The latest news around Arsenal comes from journalist Fabrizio Romano and he suggests that Reiss Nelson is soon set to sign a new contract.

The player is out of contract this summer at Arsenal. Despite this, Romano has shared that both he and the club are making sure he gets a new contract.

Romano tweeted the update on Nelson. He said: “After Nwaneri earlier today, Arsenal have scheduled new long term deal signing for Reiss Nelson — four year as revealed in May.”

This is huge news for the Gunners as they continue to add more squad depth in order to make sure they compete with Manchester City again.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reiss Nelson set to sign new long-term deal at Arsenal

The ‘special‘ Arsenal player was seen as someone to bring off the bench last season. He provided key moments with his three Premier League goals and didn’t start a single Premier League match.

Despite this, he definitely has the quality so succeed at the club, especially as a good attacking player to provide the club a new option from the bench.

Nelson came from the Gunners academy. He is still only 23 years-old and still has bags of potential to succeed at a top level.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The “really important” player is also very versatile as well as he can play on either wing. He definitely seems like he can be a very good asset for Mikel Arteta next season.

With Arsenal in the Champions League next season as well, they will have a lot more matches. With this in mind, squad depth is massively essential next season.

Arteta will want to try to win a trophy and also want to compete well in the Premier League. Getting Nelson to commit his long-term future to the club is therefore a big deal.

The Gunners were somewhat a surprise package last season. Next campaign, they will want to continue to battle and a good 25-man squad is key.