Tottenham leapfrogged by PL rivals in race for ‘phenomenal’ £25m player

Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in Alex Scott but new reports suggest that another Premier League club are leading the race for the midfielder.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves are all interested in the Championship midfielder. Despite this none of these sides are leading the race.

In fact, the report goes on to suggest that Bournemouth are now leading to race for Scott during the summer window.

Apparently, Bristol City want around £25million for the player. The report goes on to say that Bournemouth are going to back new manager Andoni Iraola this summer and will be happy to meet the £25million valuation.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham losing the race for Alex Scott

Alex Scott looks a fantastic bright prospect and is already excelling despite only being 19 years-old. He is highly-rated and has been called a ‘phenomenal‘ player.

He won the EFL Young Player of the Year award last season and is an England youth international, so he definitely has top potential.

Bournemouth have already shown under their new owners that they are happy to spend so it should be no shock to see them involved in the race for a young star.

Tottenham have been known to not always meet the valuation of players that other clubs want. They will try and spend a lesser amount and this could see them lose Scott to another Premier League club.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Scott feels like a player who is definitely worth the value that Bristol City have placed on him. He has bags of potential and will no doubt cost a lot more money in a few years.

He could become an ever-present in the Spurs side over many seasons. With so many Premier League clubs interested it is clear to see how highly-rated he is.