Another London club now looking to sign ‘lightening quick’ Tottenham target, his price is an issue

Premier League side Fulham are now considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur target Gift Orban after seeing Aleksandar Mitrovic leave.

That’s according to Belgian source HLN who shared that Orban is now on Fulham’s shortlist.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

The report does however claim that the striker’s asking price is acting as a deterrent for Fulham.

KAA Gent are still said to want a fee of over £25m for their Nigerian striker.

It’ll be interesting to see if news of Premier League interest may accelerate Spurs into making a concerted move for their target.

The report shared that Orban has remained in close contact with Tottenham ahead of the club making a concrete offer.

Spurs are believed to want the Belgian side to reduce their asking price before making a bid.

And with Fulham reportedly receiving £50m for Mitrovic it would seem that they could be in a position to usurp Tottenham’s interest.

If Gent do indeed give the green light to a lower asking price we may see several teams make a concerted move.

Fulham now interested in Tottenham target Orban

If Gift Orban does end up in the Premier League this summer then he’ll have had quite an incredible few years.

The 21-year-old arrived in Norway in May of last year initially on loan from Nigerian side Bison FC.

Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Following an excellent spell with Stabaek in Norway’s second division he was then swiftly bought by KAA Gent.

And given ‘lightening-quick’ Orban is still producing a record close to a goal a game, he’s now attracting a ton of interest for his next move.

The report does suggest that Tottenham would still need to convince Orban of their project should they make a move.

The source understands that Spurs could see Orban as a back-up at the club or even loan him out.

And if Orban is to instead move to Fulham, it seems he would play a similar role to the one envisaged by Tottenham.

It’s a big couple of weeks in Orban’s future, and it seems the race for his signature is about to hot up.